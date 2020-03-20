Commentary: Brady, Bucs should temper expectations

So, that's where the bar is set for Brady and his new team.

A playoff appearance should be judged a success. Winning a playoff game would be a bonus. And no one can deviate from the ultimate goal: setting this franchise on a course for long-term success before Brady hands off to a much-younger successor, whoever that may be.

The pieces are certainly in place to make that work.

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians is hailed for his offensive acumen, though he'll have to adjust his downfield passing philosophy to better suit Brady's possession-type style. The Bucs have a pair of Pro Bowl, 1,000-yard receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, which should be a welcome change for Brady after working last season with a New England offense that was desperately lacking in big-play weapons. Tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard add to Brady's potential arsenal. The offensive line is decent enough, and the Bucs may be able to pick off a few more additions in free agency merely by offering up the chance to play with the NFL's greatest quarterback ever.

If the Bucs can shore up a woeful pass defense, they'll certainly be in the mix for a playoff berth in the NFC South.