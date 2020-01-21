Commentary: Expectations rising for Tiger Woods after last year's Masters win

“Just trying to get to 83 ... I really don't think about it because I have to think about all the things I need to do to win the tournaments,” Woods said. “There's so many different shots I have to play, and strategy, and thinking my way around the golf course, that I'm more consumed in that.”

Good health is tantamount to good play, particularly for a guy who turned 44 last month and has had more back surgeries (4) than victories (3) in the last five years.

And as much resiliency as Woods has shown in returning from so many dark times brought on by so much uncertainty, there is a practical side to him. It's never easy to win, no matter how often he once made it look that way.

One of the more telling moments was at this tournament in 2008. Woods made birdie on the 18th hole of the tougher South Course at Torrey to open with a 67. John Wood, at the time caddying for Hunter Mahan in the group ahead, stayed behind to watch and said, “He just won two tournaments with one round.” Woods won by eight shots that week, and the U.S. Open that summer.

He was 32, still five months away from surgery to rebuild his left knee.

