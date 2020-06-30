Commentary: Johnson back to winning formula after knee injury

Whether it was time away from golf and then an abundance of practice, Johnson isn't sure.

"Obviously," he said, "everything is better now."

Johnson won the Travelers Championship for his 22nd victory worldwide, ending a drought of 490 days that matched the longest of his career.

It was more exciting than it needed to be, which often is the case with his entertaining brand of golf.

After going out of bounds on the 13th, he answered with a 15-foot birdie putt and then got a rare break for him — Johnson's ledger remains heavily skewed toward misfortune on the course — when his ball stayed out of the water.

One victory doesn't always signal he's on his way.

One shot did it for Butch Harmon, his swing coach who was watching from Las Vegas. With a one-shot lead playing the 18th, Johnson smoked his driver 351 yards, setting up a flip wedge and two putts for the win.

"He was leaking oil a little on the back nine," Harmon said. "His bounce-back is incredible. But the key to me was knowing he had to drive it well on 18. I told him when I talked to him later, that was the part I appreciated the most. Yeah, that was just like Oakmont."