Commentary: Kobe Bryant's second act tragically cut short

Maybe that’s why there was such a big smile on Bryant’s face as he sat courtside last June for season opener of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. He talked to an inquiring reporter about being happy in retirement because he could spend more time with his family, and about the things he saw on the court in front of him that day.

``Their skill set, their athleticism,’’ he said. ``It’s really a beautiful game to watch.’’

So, of course, was any game Dad played in. Buy a ticket to watch Bryant on the basketball court and you always got your money’s worth.

He won five NBA titles with a revolving cast of characters in Los Angeles, but it was more than that. He won over the town by being everything he could be every night he laced his sneakers up.

A fan told the story on Twitter about going to the florist Sunday to get purple and gold flowers to take to the impromptu memorial that quickly grew at Staples Center. The women behind the counter gave him the flowers but refused to take his money.

``It’s LA,’’ she said.

Now he’s gone, before we could witness what was coming next. And Los Angeles and the basketball world will never be the same.