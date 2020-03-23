Commentary: NASCAR drivers staying busy with virtual races

“You know, although NASCAR has its struggles at times, for the regular fan to go out and simulate a game winning shot or game winning pass — iRacing has given them that (racing) platform, no other sport can do that,” Hamlin said. "NBA players can't go play NBA2K and put it on TV and make it look like the real thing. You can't go play Madden and make it look like the real thing. There's so much animation.

"But iRacing's platform, this is something that really can gain a lot of traction simply because it's as real as it gets."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The Dixie Vodka 150 was at the virtual 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway, where NASCAR had been originally scheduled to race. The next event will be Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, where NASCAR was scheduled to be, and the same drivers will again be invited to participate. Fox used Mike Joy and Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon to call the event and the network said Monday it is on board for the second round.

Television ratings are not yet in, but the numbers won't matter. What NASCAR pulled off in a week was a pick-me-up that united the sport and energized its bored fan base.