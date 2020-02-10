Commentary: NASCAR has wild first 48 hours of Speedweeks

On Monday, as those same friends scattered to enjoy two days off from Speedweeks, it was Stenhouse jumping from morning show to morning show to talk about his pole-winning run for the Daytona 500. It came on his second day driving a Chevrolet Camaro and with his small new team at JTG-Daugherty Racing.

Roughly a month after missing the playoffs, Stenhouse was dumped by Roush Fenway Racing, the team that brought him to NASCAR and where he won a pair of Xfinity Series championships. Stenhouse thought he was set for 2021, but instead he had to scramble to get the JTG seat and managed to bring crew chief Brian Pattie from Roush, along with Mike Kelley, who guided Stenhouse’s Xfinity championships.

Now the driver derisively referred to as “Wrecky Spinhouse Jr.” for his aggressive racing on superspeedways is the star of the show headed into “The Great American Race.” He believes his hand-picked JTG support system can turn the team into a legitimate contender.

“I think there's a handful of us that feel like we have something to prove, and two of those are in my corner with me at JTG-Daugherty Racing with Mike and Brian,” Stenhouse said. “I know that I feel like I can still get the job done behind the wheel and win races like we did in the Xfinity Series. ... to go to a whole brand new place, I think I'd have been lost not having them there.”