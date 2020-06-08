Commentary: NFL commissioner Goodell takes rare hard stance

Uncomfortable as those numbers should make Goodell, there was no sidestepping this issue at this moment. In the two weeks since George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis was captured on video, cities large and small have convulsed in a nationwide protest highlighting police brutality against black people. NFL players, and athletes across the sports world, have added their voices to the cause and amplified the clamor.

So if Goodell learned anything from his “come-to-Jesus” moment, it better be that listening is only half the battle. The rest requires real change and accountability, and the failure of the league’s Rooney Rule and a handful of similar initiatives to bring minority candidates into positions of real power speaks for itself.

It’s not like Goodell’s track record on other big issues — concussions, domestic abuse to name two — should inspire much confidence, either. Then there’s the political leanings of the NFL owners, a number of whom gave big bucks to a president who falsely equated the players’ protests with disrespect for the flag and national anthem, then bashed the owners for not having the guts to fire every one of them. Just a guess, but that Twitter account will probably be on full blast-furnace mode just about the time the league’s opening kickoff is floating in the air.