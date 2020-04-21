Commentary: NFL Draft goes from Las Vegas to Goodell's basement

It was supposed to be an extravaganza only Las Vegas can bring, complete with showgirls, A-list celebs, and a stage in the middle of the Bellagio fountains.

Instead, the NFL draft will come to you Thursday night from the friendly confines of Roger Goodell’s basement.

No one, of course, expected anything like this to happen. But here’s a timeline of what might take place as America tunes in for a draft like no other (all times EDT):

7:45 p.m. — Goodell leans his iPhone against a souvenir football on the folding table he found in his basement closet. Nervously, he checks the WiFi connection and tries to remember if his right side is his best side.

8 p.m. — The broadcast opens with Goodell sitting alone in his basement, welcoming fans to the draft. He pulls an old stopwatch from his coat pocket and declares the draft open before answering the one question viewers really want to know. ``Yes, I am wearing pants,’’ he tells the country.

8:10 p.m. — The Bengals, after a brief interruption when Goodell’s dog walks into the picture, announce they will take LSU’s Joe Burrow with the first pick. Goodell marks Burrow off his yellow legal pad, then scratches his dog’s belly and tells him he’s a good boy.