Commentary: No fans at PGA events means same sport, different arena

Rory McIlroy contemplated what golf would be like without fans. This was five days before there was no golf at all.

“I'd be OK with it,” he said at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, unaware the new coronavirus was about to shut down golf for at least three months. “It would be just like having an early tee time on the PGA Tour.”

And then he added with a laugh, “I guess for a few guys, it wouldn't be that much different.”

McIlroy had one of those early times when he was a 20-year-old rookie on the PGA Tour. He teed off in the second round of the Honda Classic at 6:59 a.m.

So this will be going back in time for McIlroy, along with the rest of the sport.

The PGA Tour set a target of June 8-14 at Colonial in Texas to resume its schedule, with no fans for at least a month. Even if the Charles Schwab Challenge doesn't prove to be the return, golf will be without spectators whenever it starts.

Will it matter?

Low score still wins, no matter who's there to see it.

But it will be a new arena.