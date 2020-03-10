Commentary: PGA Tour dealing with more noise away from courses

So much of it emanated from the rights deal, which gives the tour four major companies in CBS, NBC, ESPN (streaming) and Discovery (direct-to-consumer for international markets) and raises the revenue from such a deal by some 70%.

That eventually trickles down to the players. How much remains to be seen, though Monahan referenced the $15 million purse at The Players — the richest in golf history — and said, “I see us getting to $25 million, and I see that certainly through the term (of the rights deal), if not earlier in the term.”

He also suggested the $70 million bonus structure — $60 million from the FedEx Cup postseason, $10 million from the Wyndham Rewards for the regular season — could top $100 million.

That would seem to counter the Premier Golf League, though not entirely, because the proposed league with significant Saudi funding is geared toward guaranteed money regardless of how a player performs. Even if the league doesn't get off the ground — and there doesn't appear to be much momentum — the chatter now is how the tour can look after its stars.

Monahan said he was “encouraged by the response that our players have had in our discussions.”