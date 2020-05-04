Commentary: Shula should be remembered for more than wins

“We’d win the toss, keep the ball seven or eight minutes, score a touchdown, hold them three-and-out, hold the ball seven or eight more minutes, score another touchdown, be ahead 14-0 and the first half’s near over,” Shula said with a grin. “That’s great coaching.”

Yet in 1983, when Dan Marino somehow slipped to the 27th spot in the first round of a quarterback-rich draft, Shula pounced. Then he retooled the offense to match the nonpareil passing skills and gamesmanship of Marino.

“There are two ways to look at having the opportunity to coach a great quarterback,” Shula once said — and he certainly knew, having worked with Hall of Famers Johnny Unitas, Bob Greise and Marino. “One is to fit him into what your team has always done and let him lead, which was how Bob fit in and became a great quarterback. The other is to fit your team's playing style to what your quarterback does best, and that was how it was with Dan.”

Griese was at the helm for Shula's two Super Bowl victories, though he passed a total of 18 times in those wins, instead engineering Shula's run and defend game plan to the hilt.