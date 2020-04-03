Commentary: Singing the blues with absent Final Four weekend

Not even a single shining moment.

“We put in a lot of lot of work the last two years," Corso said Friday in a telephone interview. “Today, we were going to see it come to fruition."

For Atlanta, this was supposed to be its fifth time hosting the Final Four. The city likely won't get another shot until 2027, since the NCAA has already doled out its signature event for the next six years.

Out of fairness, the organization should seriously consider pushing everyone back a year, so the A-T-L can get a do-over in 2021.

But that doesn't seem to be an option.

Instead, Corso said, the city is pushing to receive an automatic spot in the next round of Final Fours, which will cover the 2027-31 period. The bidding process begins next summer.

“We've had conversations with the NCAA about seeing if we can get in the next cycle without potentially going through the bid process," he said. “Kind of an automatic bid."

Of course, with the world coming to a standstill as it battles the deadly virus, sports is hardly the most pressing concern. But it will surely be a welcome salve when games are able to resume.

Unfortunately, there's no getting back this Final Four.