Christopher Block, a convicted rapist and kidnapper who had been released from prison in December 2018, set off a massive manhunt in the Skaneateles area when he removed a monitoring device the night of July 10 near the Skaneateles County Club.
He was found in that area without incident two days later by a team of law enforcement agencies, but it took roughly 17 hours for the agency in charge of the search, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, to notify the public about the situation. A reverse 911 call to a small number of residents in the area was the only information DOCCS put out in the initial hours of the search, prompting criticism from some local law enforcement leaders, including the sheriffs of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, who said the public deserved better communication.
DOCCS stood by its handling of the incident, saying it didn't want to cause panic or push Block further into hiding. For trying to abscond, Block was sent back to state prison for another two years.