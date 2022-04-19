Community coffee hour

Auburn Police Department Chief James Slayton, left, APD Deputy Chief Roger Anthony, center, and Cayuga County Acting District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci, right, take part in a Cayuga County law enforcement coffee hour Tuesday morning at Historic Grounds Coffee in Auburn. A second gathering is set for 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Arnold's Family Restaurant, 2667 Erie Drive, Weedsport. The coffee hours are a chance for residents to meet informally with law enforcement leaders to discuss public safety topics.