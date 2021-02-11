Conference tournaments still on schedule despite concerns

"There are some really stringent and strict protocols that we are going to really hit here to get ourselves ready," Few said. "We kind of discovered with our own little COVID-19 experience with all our guys, seven, nine days is kind of that window that if you're around somebody that is exposed and you can make it past that, you should be good. That's going to be really tight with the conference tournament."

Gonzaga's only advantage if it has a positive test is that the WCC final would take place March 9 while most conferences have their finals either March 13 or 14.

Two of the Power Five conferences have moved their tournaments to limit travel. The Big Ten moved its tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis earlier this week. The Atlantic Coast earlier decided to play its games in Greensboro, North Carolina, instead of Washington.

The SEC (Nashville) and Big 12 (Kansas City) are remaining in their current locations. Baylor coach Scott Drew said the Big 12 has told coaches their setup would be like a bubble similar to the NCAA Tournament.

The Pac-12 and West Coast — along with the Mountain West, Western Athletic and Big West — are playing in Las Vegas, with all five conferences discussing the best practices. The Big West had been held in Anaheim, California, since 2001 but moved to Vegas this year to set up a bubble.