Cornell freshman's parents sue over his death, allege hazing

A Cornell University freshman found dead at the bottom of a nearby gorge was the victim of an elaborate hazing that forced fraternity pledges to drink dangerous quantities of alcohol while cycling through seven themed rooms, the parents of the late student said in a lawsuit announced Wednesday.

The body of 18-year-old Antonio Tsialas, of Miami, Florida, was found Oct. 26, one day after his mother, who was in upstate New York for a parents weekend, reported him missing.

The first-year student was last seen at an unregistered “Christmas in October” event at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house Oct. 24. Authorities have yet to piece together what happened between the time he left and the discovery of his body.

“We have patiently waited for three months for answers about what happened to our son and no one will tell us anything,” John Tsialas said in a news release.

The parents' lawsuit claims the university has been ineffective at stopping a longstanding problem with hazing. The fraternity was undeterred by a campus misconduct hearing held just the day before, according to the lawsuit, and its officers “had nothing to fear by doing it again.”

