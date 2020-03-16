Coronavirus - Local and state roundup - March 16

The state plans to increase testing this week. According to Cuomo, the state could be up to 7,000 tests per day by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, New York is taking dramatic action to close some businesses — bars, casinos, gyms, movie theaters and restaurants — as the novel coronavirus spreads across the state.

Bars and restaurants were ordered to close to dine-in customers by 8 p.m., but delivery and takeout services will be permitted. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the state Liquor Authority will issue waivers to allow bars and restaurants to sell carryout alcoholic beverages.

"I hope that goes a long way to alleviating any economic hardship," said Cuomo, who has been a major booster of the craft beverage industry during his time as governor.

Casinos, gyms and movie theaters will be closed until further notice. Based on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state is also limiting social gatherings to no more than 50 people

New York cooperated with two neighboring states — Connecticut and New Jersey — to adopt the temporary measures. Cuomo preferred a regional approach to prevent people from "state shopping" — a practice involving residents of one state traveling to another where the same protocols may not be in place.