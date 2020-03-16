Coronavirus - Local and state roundup - March 16

Another day of dramatic government coronavirus response actions unfolded Monday, impacting life in the Cayuga County area and throughout the state.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases was approaching 1,000 in New York as of Monday night, as testing continues to increase across the state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday afternoon that 950 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 221 new cases in the last 24 hours. Onondaga County was among the three counties that reported their first confirmed cases while a second case was confirmed in Tompkins County.
Seven people — five in New York City, one in Rockland County and one in Suffolk County — have died after contracting the coronavirus. There are 158 people who have been hospitalized. Sixteen people have been released from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.
While the virus is spreading, the recent spike in confirmed cases is largely due to expanded testing that's identifying people who have COVID-19. Through March 15, the state and private labs have processed 7,026 tests for the coronavirus. On Sunday, there were 1,692 tests for the virus.
"These cases are more an example of how many tests you're doing and who you're testing rather than a raw number of cases in that area," Cuomo said.
The state plans to increase testing this week. According to Cuomo, the state could be up to 7,000 tests per day by the end of the week.
Meanwhile, New York is taking dramatic action to close some businesses — bars, casinos, gyms, movie theaters and restaurants — as the novel coronavirus spreads across the state.
Bars and restaurants were ordered to close to dine-in customers by 8 p.m., but delivery and takeout services will be permitted. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the state Liquor Authority will issue waivers to allow bars and restaurants to sell carryout alcoholic beverages.
"I hope that goes a long way to alleviating any economic hardship," said Cuomo, who has been a major booster of the craft beverage industry during his time as governor.
Casinos, gyms and movie theaters will be closed until further notice. Based on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state is also limiting social gatherings to no more than 50 people
New York cooperated with two neighboring states — Connecticut and New Jersey — to adopt the temporary measures. Cuomo preferred a regional approach to prevent people from "state shopping" — a practice involving residents of one state traveling to another where the same protocols may not be in place.
New York's casinos will close before Cuomo's order takes effect. Del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County announced it was closing at 5 p.m. Monday.
Del Lago employees will be paid for the upcoming two-week period, according to a news release. Employees have been asked to seek medical attention if they have symptoms of the coronavirus.
"Del Lago Resort & Casino's foundational pillar is to put our community first, and it is our duty to protect our employees and local residents and minimize the risk of community spreading," said M. Brent Stevens, CEO of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, which owns the casino.
Even though the order covers only commercial casinos, the Oneida Nation said it will temporarily close its three casinos — Point Place, Turning Stone and Yellow Brick Road — on Monday. The status of the Cayuga Indian Nation of New York's gaming center in Union Springs was unclear as of Monday night.
Cuomo on Monday said he "strongly" advises only essential businesses and services to remain open after 8 p.m. Monday. His list included gas stations, grocery stores, medical facilities and pharmacies.
Mandatory closures haven't been ordered, but Cuomo didn't rule out taking that
Many community organizations in the Cayuga County-area announced temporary closures, including Auburn Public Theater, the Auburn YMCA and Play Space.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Auburn Community Hospital will impose restrictions on visitation due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
No visitors will be allowed with two exceptions. For outpatient visits, one healthy adult may accompany the patient and sit in the waiting area or they may provide contact information to be notified when the patient is ready for discharge — an option that's highly recommended by the hospital.
Any outpatient visitors will be required to complete a health screening before entry.
There is also an exception for emergency room visitors. After completing a mandated health screening, a healthy adult may accompany the patient during an emergency room visit. The visitor must remain in the patient room, according to the hospital.
The hospital said in its release that it does not have a case of the coronavirus.
"This is precautionary and making sure that we're not bringing anything into the hospital that could cause a problem," said Matthew Chadderdon, the hospital's vice president of marketing and public affairs.
Most people who have the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms. Seniors and individuals with chronic health conditions are at a higher risk of severe symptoms that may require hospitalization.
Public health officials advise residents to cover coughs and sneezes, wash your hands often, stay at home if you're sick and avoid large gatherings.
If you develop symptoms of the coronavirus, call your health care provider before going to their office.
In other news:
• Village elections that were scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, have been postponed. The governor said the new date for voting will be April 28, the same day as the presidential primary and some other special elections.
• Fees to visit state and local parks will be waived, Cuomo announced. He's encouraging New Yorkers to visit the parks because the sites aren't dense environments.
"You want to get out of the house? Go to the park," Cuomo said. "Take a walk. Enjoy your family."
• Cuomo is directing local governments to reduce their workforces by at least 50% and asking nonessential personnel to stay home or work from home. He's also requiring that all local emergency management services and police departments are supplied with masks.
• Repeating what he proposed on Sunday, Cuomo again urged President Donald Trump to mobilize the Army Corps of Engineers to retrofit State University of New York dormitories for use as temporary hospitals during the outbreak.
With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases expected to rise, additional hospital capacity could be needed. The state has more than 50,000 hospital beds and 3,000 beds in intensive care units. Most of the ICU beds — about 80% — are occupied.
Cuomo is hoping that the federal government will assist the state. If that help doesn't come, there is a backup plan. The National Guard will be mobilized and work with the building trades and private developers to set up temporary medical facilities.
One challenge, though, will be accessing the necessary medical equipment.
"We need federal assets and we need federal assistance," Cuomo said.
For now, the state will look to expand hospital capacity through a suspension of state health regulations. It will be up to hospitals to determine how to use the additional space.
Cuomo also established a council to develop a hospital "surge capacity" plan.
