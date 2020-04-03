Coronavirus throws curveball to minor league baseball

The NY-PL typically kicks off in mid-June, ensuring teams of 35 home games each season. Teams usually budget for four or five games lost due to rain or inclement weather, but the challenge of losing 20, 30, or even more home games presents new hurdles and issues. And it's not just lost revenue.

"It’s very difficult to make any sort of plan when you don’t know what the future holds — how we would play games, where we would play games, if we would pick up the schedule where we left off or have to create something entirely new," Silver said. "It’s really up in the air."

"If you start losing eight or 10 games, for a lot of teams, that’s the difference between being in the red and being in the black," Lantz added. "If we don’t start 'til June or July, our teams are losing 30 or 35 games off their home schedule. That can be crippling for a minor league team."

There is no way to plan for a global pandemic.