A story about the Auburn establishment Open Door to the Immortal Phoenix in the Jan. 14 edition of The Citizen should have said that Patricia Sanchez offers counseling services, but is not a business partner or owner.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County-area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
SKANEATELES — The partners behind Skaneateles Brewing thought for awhile how to name, and brand, their new business.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
Cayuga County is once again accepting bids on the exclusive contract to cater events at the Emerson Park Pavilion.
- Updated
The Auburn Enlarged City School District has named a new assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
- Updated
For the second consecutive year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is seeking authority from the state Legislature to close correctional facilities.
- Updated
A central New York man has been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $50,000 from a youth football program.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County-area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
AURELIUS — Rob Bennett loves seeing community sports bring people together. That's why his new business, Backyard Sports Network, promotes Cay…
AUBURN — Michael T. Bolak, 73, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020, at home with family.
AUBURN — Geraldine Reed, 77, passed away Jan. 15, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.