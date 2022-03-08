 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction

• A March 8 story about the Working Families Party's endorsement for Congress stated that Francis Conole had the party's line in 2020. It was Steve Williams, a Syracuse attorney, who appeared on the Working Families line in 2020.

