Cortland man gets 35 years to life for shooting police officer

Judge Julie A. Campbell ruled the largest sentence -- 35 years to life in prison -- for his top count of attempted first-degree murder.

Before sentencing, Campbell noted that Clark, according to investigations, was not diagnosed with any mental health or substance abuse issues, and that he knew what he was doing when he shot Knapp.

Cortland County District Attorney Patrick Perfetti echoed Campbell’s sentiments, recounting the events of the night how Knapp responded to the domestic dispute call at the home and tried to get Clark to surrender his rifle before Clark fired at Knapp and chased Knapp outside. Knapp retreated to his vehicle before calling for backup.

“Officer Trevor Wenz put it best: ‘What happened on March 27, 2020, was something we pray never happens but did that day,’” Perfetti said, his voice choking up and trying to hold back tears.

Knapp suffered not just from physical wounds -- including a bullet lodged inside him that may never be able to be removed -- but emotional wounds including post traumatic stress disorder, Perfetti said.

In recommending the maximum sentence of 40 years to life for Clark, Perfetti said the life of a police officer isn’t worth more than the life of anyone else.

Jerome Mayersak, Clark’s defense attorney, maintained Clark’s innocence and said Clark may have mental health issues that Clark may not be fully cognizant of, including paranoia, schizophrenia and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0