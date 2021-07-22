Could potential Texas/OU move tip realignment dominos?

"College football is filled with people operating in silos and what they fail to realize is that if they only look at and try to build their silo as big and as shiny as possible than the entirety of the sport is not going to be as strong as it needs to be," said former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt, the lead college football analyst for Fox, which hold television rights with the Big 12, Big Ten and Pac-12.

"I think a move like this would be to the detriment of the sport overall."

Former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield put it more starkly: "It would ruin the Big 12. It would be done," Mayfield said during a break in shooting TV commercials in Cleveland.

The Big 12 was thought to be on life support about a decade ago after losing Nebraska, Colorado, Texas A&M and Missouri. Managing to hold on to Texas and Oklahoma allowed the Big 12 to survive as a Power Five conference after it added TCU and West Virginia.

Back when that was playing out, conferences were reacting to one another. The Big Ten pushed over the first domino when it announced in 2009 it was going to explore expansion. Eventually, it lured Nebraska away from the Big 12.