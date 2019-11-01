Auburn voters this year have five options from which to choose two people to serve as city councilors for the next four years.
First-term incumbent Councilors Dia Carabajal and Jimmy Giannettino are seeking re-election, running on the Democratic, Working Families and Auburn ballot lines. The three challengers are Timothy Locastro and Adam Miller, running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines, and Libertarian Party candidate Justin Burchard. Miller is making his second run for council, having lost two years ago. Locastro and Burchard are seeking elected office for the first time.
The Auburn City Council is a five-person board that includes four city councilors and the mayor. Two of the four councilor seats are up for election every two years.
Early voting continues from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The city early voting polling place is at the clubhouse in Clifford Park. Additional sites are operating in Cayuga County in the towns of Venice and Conquest.
