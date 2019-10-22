Candidate name: Courtney Alexander
Municipality: Skaneateles
Office sought: Town Councilor
Political party (or parties): Registered Republican, endorsed by the Republican Party, The Independence Party, The Conservative Party & The Onondaga County Veterans Party
Age: 43
Family information: Married to Dr. James Alexander, 4 Children, Liam (25), Colin(24), Michael(14) & Harrison(8)
Professional and previous political experience: Strategic Planning Committee, Skaneateles Central School District — 2019 — Present
Skaneateles Education Foundation — Treasurer — 2016 — Present
Skaneateles Nursery School — Treasurer — 2015 — 2017
New Dimensions Medical Services — Business Administrator — 2012 — Present
Alexander Family Holdings — Business Administrator/Owner — 2012 — Present
Patience Brewster, Inc., Skaneateles, NY — Marketing/Sales Coordinator — 2009 — 2012
Education: Skaneateles Central Schools K-12
Rochester Institute Of Technology - Advertising/Marketing
Message to voters: My interest in this position has developed over many years of living, working and raising a family in Skaneateles. Formerly Courtney Jones, as many locals know me, I am a lifelong resident of Skaneateles. My family proudly owned & operated Lakeside Video for 18 years. I understand the importance of giving back to the community that I feel so fortunate to live in.
I'm honored to be endorsed by The Republican, Independence, Conservative, and Onondaga County Veterans Parties.
My business & board experience with the Skaneateles Nursery School, the Skaneateles Education Foundation, and most recently the Strategic Planning Committee for the Skaneateles School District, has prepared me for this position. As Treasurer at The Skaneateles Nursery School, our board secured a new home and a bright financial future for the school within a short period of time. Fiscal responsibility is one of my top priorities. I am a problem solver, with a reputation for being able to meld together divergent opinions to arrive at optimal solutions, as demonstrated with my work on Phase 1 of the Austin Park Pavilion Renovation Project. This project truly sparked my interest in becoming actively involved in our local government, and one of my
goals is to continue working to ensure that the entire Austin Park Pavilion is brought back to life.
My passion for Skaneateles Lake, and the preservation of this wonderfully unique resource, and my support for our current Town Supervisor Janet Aaron, have also inspired me to take on this position.
As Town Councilor, I look forward to working closely with our Supervisor and other board members
to enhance our local services while maintaining fiscal responsibility. I would be honored to have
your support in the upcoming election.