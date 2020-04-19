COVID-19 coverage takes all kinds of forms

We are a little more than a month into what I can only describe as the most intense period of news reporting I've ever experienced. The Citizen's small newsroom staff has published hundreds of local stories and photos related to the impact of the coronavirus.
You can find all of our coverage at auburnpub.com/coronavirus.
What I wanted to bring to your attention in this week's membership newsletter, though, is an important resource list that we're trying to squeeze into our coverage as often as possible.
Please keep it handy and share with friends and family.
Finally, I just wanted to say thanks for your support of our work. Our members are the ones who make it possible, and while we've seen News+ enrollment continue to grow tremendously, we need much more to ensure a strong and vibrant future of local news coverage.
Take care of yourselves and your loved ones!
Key contacts and websites for people with questions or concerns about the coronavirus pandemic in the Cayuga County-area:
- Auburn Community Hospital: (315) 255-7011
- Cayuga County emergency operations hotline: (315) 253-1355
- Cayuga County Health Department: (315) 253-1560
- Cayuga County resource page (local crisis hotlines, addiction services, food pantries and more): cayugacounty.us/response
- Cayuga Economic Development Agency emergency microloan program: https://cayugaeda.org/business-assistance/covid-19-emergency-microloan-program
- Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca domestic violence hotline: (315) 255-6221
- Friends of Recovery New York online recovery group list: https://for-ny.org/get-help
- NYS behavioral health resources: 1-888-614-5400
- NYS Department of Health hotline: 1-888-364-3065
- NYS domestic violence and sexual violence hotline: 1-800-942-6906
- NYS emotional support hotline: 1-844-863-9314
- NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports hotline: 1-877-8-HOPENY
- NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports resource page (
- NYS resource page: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home
- NYS unemployment application: ny.gov/services/get-unemployment-assistance
- Red Cross blood drive locator: redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive
- Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK
- Upstate University Hospital hotline: (315) 464-3979
- Veterans crisis hotline: 1-800-273-8255
