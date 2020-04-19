COVID-19 coverage takes all kinds of forms

We are a little more than a month into what I can only describe as the most intense period of news reporting I've ever experienced. The Citizen's small newsroom staff has published hundreds of local stories and photos related to the impact of the coronavirus.

You can find all of our coverage at auburnpub.com/coronavirus.

What I wanted to bring to your attention in this week's membership newsletter, though, is an important resource list that we're trying to squeeze into our coverage as often as possible.

Please keep it handy and share with friends and family.

Finally, I just wanted to say thanks for your support of our work. Our members are the ones who make it possible, and while we've seen News+ enrollment continue to grow tremendously, we need much more to ensure a strong and vibrant future of local news coverage.

Take care of yourselves and your loved ones!

Key contacts and websites for people with questions or concerns about the coronavirus pandemic in the Cayuga County-area:

Auburn Community Hospital: (315) 255-7011

Cayuga County emergency operations hotline: (315) 253-1355

Cayuga County Health Department: (315) 253-1560

Cayuga County resource page (local crisis hotlines, addiction services, food pantries and more): cayugacounty.us/response

Cayuga Economic Development Agency emergency microloan program: https://cayugaeda.org/business-assistance/covid-19-emergency-microloan-program

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca domestic violence hotline: (315) 255-6221

Friends of Recovery New York online recovery group list: https://for-ny.org/get-help

NYS behavioral health resources: 1-888-614-5400

NYS Department of Health hotline: 1-888-364-3065

NYS domestic violence and sexual violence hotline: 1-800-942-6906

NYS emotional support hotline: 1-844-863-9314

NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports hotline: 1-877-8-HOPENY

NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports resource page (

NYS resource page: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home

NYS unemployment application: ny.gov/services/get-unemployment-assistance

Red Cross blood drive locator: redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK

Upstate University Hospital hotline: (315) 464-3979

Veterans crisis hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Executive Editor Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0