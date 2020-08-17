COVID-19, not championships, hot topic at SEC practices

It has Malzahn talking about the importance of not just second-teamers but third-teamers.

"It's going to be a telling time right now with all the students coming back to the campus," the Tigers coach said. "What we've just told our guys, is let's control us. Most of our classes are going to be on line for all our players, so we're just doing everything we can to really stay self-isolated to protect our players so we have a good chance of playing the season."

Some players around the country have opted to sit out the season, and Florida coach Dan Mullen expects more — and perhaps some coaches, too.

"Really wouldn't be surprised if we had coaches opt out, to be honest with you," said Mullen, who declined to identify which "couple" of players were held out of practice. "Coaches are at such high risk because of the age group that they're in."

But, he agrees with Kiffin, saying "the team that's able to adapt will end up holding up that national championship trophy at the end of the season."

Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes said players are safer on campus than at home, but urged students to wear masks, wash hands and practice other safety protocols. Like the players themselves presumably are.

"I know for a fact that everybody here on our team wants to have a season and play this fall," Stokes said. "So we're doing everything in our power to make sure we can."

