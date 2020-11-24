COVID-19 putting college basketball traditions in quarantine

Fans are locked out of the Palestra, the old Philadelphia gym that has served as the Big 5 home for 65 years. Saint Joseph's, Villanova, La Salle, Penn and Temple have long had their rivalry games intertwined in the fabric of Philly sports. But the Quakers are not playing this season because the entire Ivy League is shut down and the "Big 4" just doesn't have the same ring to it.

"It's been hard trying to get my arms around this entire situation," said Temple coach Aaron McKie, whose team has had a number of schedule changes due to positive tests and contact tracing. "But it's our reality now. It's what everybody throughout the country is dealing with."

There are some benefits to traditions taking a hike.

The poor student in The Hawk mascot costume at Saint Joseph's might get a break from flapping his wings the entire night and maybe there will be no need to dodge tortillas during visits to Texas Tech.

For the first time in 35 years, John Brown University in Arkansas won't have to deal with the same old technical foul in its home opener — there won't be a capacity crowd unfurling 2,000 rolls of toilet paper onto the court when the Golden Eagles score their first points.

"Times are very different," Kentucky guard Davion Mintz said. "We're definitely going to have to find energy from within ourselves. I know that it will be very different. I say that it will actually be pretty tough coming out starting, but like I said, we have to find energy from within each other, kind of get each other motivated. Realize that we are on TV playing, so there are still our fans around the world watching. Just try to make it work."

