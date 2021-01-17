 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 vaccine information for Cayuga County residents

COVID-19 vaccine information for Cayuga County residents

Vaccine 4.JPG

Auburn firefighter Lt. Ryan Guerrette administers a vaccine during the Cayuga County Health Department's vaccine clinic at Cayuga/Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

New York state is currently in phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination program, with eligibility recipients including residents age 65 and older, along with certain groups of essential workers and health care employees:

• To learn about and sign up for Cayuga County Health Department Clinics, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click the "COVID-19 vaccination clinics" button. 

• You can check whether you're eligible to get the vaccine through the state's online screening and scheduling tool at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. Those who are found to be eligible after answering screening questions can make an appointment to get the vaccine through the website. A state hotline for scheduling of vaccination appointments is also available at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News