COVID-19 vaccine information for Cayuga County residents

New York state is currently in phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination program, with eligibility recipients including residents age 65 and older, along with certain groups of essential workers and health care employees:

• You can check whether you're eligible to get the vaccine through the state's online screening and scheduling tool at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov. Those who are found to be eligible after answering screening questions can make an appointment to get the vaccine through the website. A state hotline for scheduling of vaccination appointments is also available at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).