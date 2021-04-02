COVID outbreak hits Nationals; 3-game series vs. Mets off

Rizzo has not identified any of the players involved — and said he will not.

The Nationals did not report a single positive COVID-19 test throughout their six-week spring training camp that ended at the start of this week. The team flew from Florida to Washington on Monday; the first positive of the current outbreak came from testing that day.

"A virus is a virus. It's very contagious. So I think it could happen in many, many different ways. I don't think it's a breach of protocol or inadequate protocols," Rizzo said. "But it's something that happened. We're going to try to find out how it happened and investigate it and see if we can stop it from happening again."

Major League Baseball and the players' union issued a testing update Friday, saying there were four new positive tests — three players and one staff member — from the 14,354 tests administered over the past week across all of the sport, a 0.03% rate.

One of Washington's players had a fever, according to Rizzo, but others involved were not showing symptoms.

"The player with the fever is doing fine. He's feeling much better. Close to normal," he said. "And the other players feel fine."