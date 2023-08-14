Heather Williams is looking forward to the upcoming school year in a way she hasn’t since before the coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps it’s a return to normality.

“What I can tell you is that I feel safe in terms of my kid,” said Williams, president of the Dryden Central School District Board of Education and mother of Shae Beach, who will be a Dryden Middle School seventh-grader.

However, the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to issue guidance for keeping kids safe from COVID-19 as they cluster this fall, even as the nation is in the midst of a mild COVID spike.

There’s more for parents to consider in the final weeks of summer vacation, said Karen Tabel, a family nurse practitioner with Guthrie Cortland Medical Center: emotional preparedness, sleeping and eating habits, and just getting geared up for the new year. Now’s the time to get started.

Williams said her daughter appears eager to return to school.

“The way I could tell she’s excited, honestly, is that her eyes twinkle,” she said. “She’s excited to see her friends, and her teachers… She absolutely loves her teachers.”

“I can’t wait for the school year to start,” said Williams, a 25-year educator and coordinator of facilities for the Ithaca City School District. “COVID is not exactly a distant memory, but it’s not center stage anymore.”

VACCINATIONS

America saw a 12% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations nationwide in the latter part of July, suggesting another mild spike, the CDC reports. An expert from Johns Hopkins University connected the spike to summer travel, rather than a new variant.

Cortland County hasn’t seen the spike, yet, state Health Department data show, but if the spike is related to travel, thousands of college students are soon to arrive for the fall semester. And as public schools open, younger students will cluster for the first time in months.

“CDC is not recommending any more boosters for anyone who’s already fully vaccinated at this time,” said Dr. Cinthia Elkins with Guthrie Homer Family Medicine in an email. “It may change this fall — we’re still waiting to hear.”

“There is more research that is currently being done and until new recommendations come out, we will make sure that we encourage people to stay up to date on the current recommended COVID-19 vaccines,” Cortland County Director of Health Nicole Anjeski said in an email Tuesday.

However, state data show 59.6% of eligible Cortland County residents have received the first sequence of COVID vaccinations, but only 18.1% are up to date.

Williams said she is vaccinated, up to date on her boosters, and plans to stay up to date as new boosters become available. Her daughter is also vaccinated.

Vaccinations go beyond COVID-19 boosters — for all public school students, the state requires immunization against:

• Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.

• Poliovirus.

• Measles, mumps and rubella.

• Varicella.

• Hepatitis B.

Additionally, children under age 5 who are enrolled in childcare and pre-kindergarten must receive the flu shot by January, the haemophilus influenzae type B vaccine and pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.

Middle and high school students must get a tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis booster and meningococcal conjugate vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not required to attend public school. The vaccine is also no longer required at SUNY schools — which lifted the mandate this summer.

Cortland saw 929 influenza cases In the 2019-20 season, the state Health Department reports. That dropped to 24 the next season, in line with a national drop caused because people were practicing social isolation, wearing masks and more COVID-19 health precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021-22, the total cases increased to 398, but were still below pre-pandemic levels. However, in the 2022-23 season, cases shot up to 1,249.

EMOTIONAL PREPAREDNESS

If COVID-19 had a silver lining, it was that schools came up with creative ways to support families from a distance, Williams said.

The Dryden Central School District sent out surveys to gauge how families needed support. Now, many of the programs that were vital during the pandemic are still going strong.

“As we — and the whole globe — learned more about the transmission of the disease, my family and I aren’t feeling the threat of it the way we did when COVID first came out and we didn’t know anything,” Williams said. “We wash our hands, and when we’re sick we wear a mask, but it’s not leading the conversations in my home, and it’s not leading the conversations for my colleagues at the board table. Not anymore.”

When her daughter’s classmates began gathering socially again, Williams said Dryden provided structured, supervised activities to help ease students’ anxieties. She credits Dryden Superintendent Josh Bacigalupi for that.

“Josh and his team dotted every I and crossed every T,” Williams said, “There was not a single person in Dryden not pulling in the same direction, doing good things for our kids.”

For the new year, preparing a child goes beyond new clothes, a backpack and some school supplies, Tabel said. It means preparing a child emotionally.

“When I was raising my children, and I recommend this to my patients, is to start now in August talking about the upcoming school year and setting some expectations and some goals for the year,” Tabel said. “That gives you something to look forward to, other than just the schoolwork.”

Beyond that, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday $108 million is available for school districts to support student well-being through expanding mental health services.

“I want them to know there’s no limit to what they can do,” Hochul said in a news release. “But right now, as adults, we have to surround them with love and compassion and a vision that believes in each and every single one of them and says, ‘We’re going to get you through this.’”

Tabel tells students, and their families, to let educators know about emotional struggles.

“You don’t have to suffer in silence, there’s help out there,” Tabel added. “It’s very normal what you’re feeling. You’re not alone if you are struggling emotionally.”

HEALTHY HABITS

Creating a routine a few weeks before school starts can ease the transition to a school year, Tabel said.

“Sleep is so key,” Tabel said. “I like to tell my patients to have a nighttime routine and start it before the school year starts — say the last two weeks of August.”

Reduce use of the electronics for two or three hours before bed, particularly the blue light that can hinder sleep, Tabel said. Visible light with a wavelength between 400 and 450 nanometers has more energy per photon than other colors.

At high enough doses, blue light is more likely to cause damage when absorbed into a person’s cells, reports Harvard Medical School.

“Sometimes we can see behaviors that come out of simply being tired and not able to stay focused,” Tabel said. “Your interactions with the teacher and your peers if you’re tired, they’re not always your best foot forward — you’re cranky and snappy. But with a good night’s sleep, those interactions are much better.”

Follow good sleep with a good morning routine, Tabel said. Eat breakfast, even if it’s something simple like yogurt, a granola bar or a piece of fruit.

“A lot of kids tend to skip breakfast, either they’re not in the habit of eating it or they’re just not hungry or they’re rushed,” Tabel said. “The schools do provide breakfast, but oftentimes it’s very sugary. What happens with a high sugar breakfast, is that it leads to a mid-morning crash when the sugar gets all used up.”

Similarly, Tabel said consistent water intake is critical.

“A really key thing is to bring a water bottle with you to school and make it your goal to drink all the water that’s in that bottle while you’re at school,” Tabel said. “If you fill it up again, that’s even better. A lot of kids do not get enough water and it’s the number one cause for headaches, tiredness, and poor performance.”