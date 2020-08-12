Cowboys' Prescott has eye on present without long-term deal

"With us being around each other for the first time, I've really enjoyed his personality," McCarthy said. "He's very upbeat, very driven. So I'd say he's kind of picked up where he left off based on what I've been told about him as far as how he operates."

Prescott had a football field put in the backyard of his Dallas-area home during the offseason, allowing plenty of time to work with receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, the rookie first-round pick.

And now Prescott has moved into the hotel that's part of team headquarters, right next to the indoor practice field and a few extra paces from the outdoor fields where most of the camp practices will be held starting Friday morning.

Pandemic-related NFL guidelines prohibited teams from sequestering players at camp without their consent. The Cowboys made the hotel available to their players, and Prescott estimated 90% of them had essentially agreed to create their own bubble.

"For me it's about trying to stay as safe as I can, as healthy as I can without knowing the true future of where this season's going to go," Prescott said. "Because as this season gets to playing out, I think part of it is: The healthiest team wins."