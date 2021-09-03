Cowboys' Prescott ready for Brady, Bucs after long layoff

Prescott didn't know if throwing too much while recovering from the compound fracture and dislocation of the ankle led to the issues with the shoulder early in camp. Regardless, when he was cleared to throw that hard again, Prescott didn't worry about limiting the velocity or frequency of throws.

"I think that's just the way I play the game," Prescott said. "I just went out there and playing within the moment, ripping passes, not thinking about it, just making the plays I needed to make.

"Then after two days like that, realizing there wasn't any residual effect and I wasn't sore, I've been sticking to the plan and it's all worked out. Yeah, from the shoulder to the leg to my mind, I'm ready to go."

Days from getting to play again, Prescott didn't want to say it's been a blur over the 10-plus months since he was driven off the field on a cart, in tears, after the ankle injury. But he said time didn't stand still, either.

Prescott said the days and weeks seemed to move quickly because he kept the focus on the details of his recovery, first with the ankle, then with a more methodical approach to getting warmed up for throwing.