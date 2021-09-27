Cozens embracing role as top-six center and a face of the Sabres

On the cusp of training camp this month, the league’s best and brightest young stars from its U.S.-based teams gathered at the NHL Player Media Tour in Chicago for a two-day gauntlet of interviews, photo shoots and activities.

There were future Hall of Famers Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Steven Stamkos, and Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov, among others.

Some were starring in the NHL when a teenage Dylan Cozens was skating circles around his competition in Whitehorse, Yukon. They were asked to attend the annual event because the league wanted its rightsholders, including ESPN and TNT, to have enough promotional content for the 82-game season.

As the lone representative from the Buffalo Sabres, Cozens wanted to use the opportunity to reach out to the many people across the globe who watched from afar as the franchise missed the postseason for a 10th consecutive year in 2020-21.

“I take that with a lot of pride and honor, to go there and represent us,” said Cozens, who was drafted seventh overall in 2019. “There’s obviously a lot of other guys who could have. I wanted the fans to know that we’re really excited about what we have here and what we’re building. I think we all see it, so that’s the message I wanted to get out there.”