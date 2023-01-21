Cozens makes a new fan, starts Sabres' march to victory over Ducks with another big goal

Still euphoric when stepping off the ice Thursday, Dylan Cozens was carrying the stick he used to score the game-winning goal and the puck he shot past New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin to cap the celebration of Ryan Miller’s legacy in Buffalo with a Sabres victory.

As Cozens made his way to the dressing room to continue the celebration, he came across Miller’s 7-year-old son, Bodhi, who was waiting in the hallway for his dad. Rather than adding to his trove of hockey keepsakes, Cozens handed both over to the boy to give Bodhi, Ryan and the rest of the Miller family another memory from a night they'll never forget.

“It wasn’t something that anyone told him to do,” Ryan recalled during the MSG broadcast Saturday afternoon. “I was just pulled away doing something else. No one’s around, it’s just those two alone. Gives him the stick. New favorite player, by far.”

Cozens gave Bodhi another memory Saturday afternoon in front of another sellout crowd at KeyBank Center. With the puck on his stick again, Cozens faked out Anaheim Ducks winger Jakob Silfverberg and scored the Sabres’ first goal of the 6-3 win on a quick, high shot over goalie John Gibson.

The goal helped the Sabres to another fast start on a day in which Miller dropped the puck with Bodhi by his side for a ceremonial faceoff between Gibson and fellow U.S.-born goalie Craig Anderson.

Buffalo’s two-goal lead evaporated in the second period Saturday, but it took over again by scoring three times in the third, including two goals in 5:55 by Victor Olofsson, to pull away for the win. Peyton Krebs also scored twice and Jeff Skinner had a goal on a first-period power play. They improved to 23-19-2 and kept pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

"These were some big wins for us," said Cozens.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves to earn his 12th win in 18 appearances since joining the club in November, while the Ducks (13-29-5) continued their freefall to the bottom of the Pacific Division. Trevor Zegras scored twice for Anaheim in the second period to help tie the score 3-3 at the second intermission.

This was another signature showing by Cozens in his breakout season. The Sabres’ dynamic, two-way center has 16 goals and 42 points – the latter is more than all but one player 21 years old or younger in the NHL – with 10 multipoint performances across 45 games. Cozens is developing into the player former General Manager Jason Botterill envisioned when the Sabres chose him with the seventh pick in the 2019 draft.

Gradually, Cozens has evolved into a play-driving tour de force. His latest feat in the first period showed patience and a killer instinct. In past seasons, Cozens may have hesitated to see if there was a passing lane to get the puck to a teammate. Not anymore, though.

After collecting a Rasmus Dahlin pass in the neutral zone, Cozens crossed the blue line and stickhandled to manipulate Silfverberg into dropping to the ice to try to block a shot. Cozens then skated around the Ducks winger, drove to the net and snapped the puck into the top of the net for a 1-0 lead at 9:53 into the game.

"I think it's just natural growth, combined with competitiveness and talent," said Sabres coach Don Granato. "When you look at his age, he's extremely young. He was, obviously, even younger last year, so beyond extremely young last year. And when you compete and work and have the talent and skill that he has, you just keep getting better. And I've said it lots of times that in the offseason, guys can step back and reflect on the year and breathe. And so there's usually massive growth for younger players just from the last game of the season to the first game the next year."

Cozens has 34 points in his last 32 games, and he’s one of only three Sabres with at least 100 shots on goal this season. The others are Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch. Cozens has already surpassed his offensive production from 2021-22, when he totaled 13 goals and 38 points in 79 games.

Entering Saturday, Cozens ranked third on the team in individual scoring chances in 5-on-5 situations, according to NaturalStatTrick, and his line with JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn is a threat to score each time it takes the ice.

Cozens is one of several Sabres who have already earned a spot in the organization’s long-term plans, yet he’s a restricted free agent this summer. His next contract could resemble the seven-year, $50 million pact signed by Thompson in August.

"I’m pretty happy with how it’s been the first half here," said Cozens. "I just want to keep building and getting better and better every single day, every single game. Just keep working to reach my full potential."

Fans couldn't attend games in KeyBank Center when Cozens first arrived in Buffalo in January 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It wasn't until last season that he and others on the team were introduced to how passionate hockey fans are in Western New York. And despite growing up on the other side of the continent in the Yukon Territory, he's become the latest in a long line of Sabres who have embraced what it means to wear the crest and represent the community.

Ryan Miller's night was an introduction to the Sabres who came before Cozens. It was an opportunity to meet Miller and other alumni who made the trip to watch the franchise's all-time winningest goalie have his No. 30 raised to the rafters and join the Sabres' Hall of Fame. Cozens' gesture, when Miller wasn't even there to witness Bodhi receive the stick and puck, showed that his leadership isn't limited to his play on the ice.

"I figured it was the stick I scored the game-winning goal with in overtime there, so I thought it might be a special memory for him to remember that game and that special night his dad was honored," Cozens said. "He was in the hallway after, and it seemed like the right thing to do."