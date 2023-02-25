The Buffalo Sabres have a huge game Sunday at 1 in KeyBank Center against the Washington Capitals. In terms of the standings, with the Sabres in an Eastern Conference wild-card spot, you can make the case it is the most significant game played in the building in the last 11 years.

Yet, the Sabres are faced with a huge dilemma.

What they thought they knew about their goaltending was that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen gives them the best chance to win, you can spot 41-year-old Craig Anderson once a week and see if there's a fit to get Eric Comrie a game here or there when the schedule gets particularly crowded.

But after the last five days? Quite a muddy picture.

Luukkonen, who has been one of the NHL's worst goalies in February with an .856 save percentage and ghastly 5.35 goals-against average, would seem to be in line to start Sunday. The Sabres were off Saturday and we'll have to wait for the word from coach Don Granato on Sunday morning.

"You've got new information every day. And you've got to stay in the moment," Granato said Friday night in Sunrise, Fla., after Anderson made 53 saves in a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers. "We'll take these last sequence of three games, discuss it and make a decision based on those with the complete intention of what gives us the best chance of winning the next game. And we'll continue that process all the way through from this point."

That might include whether the Sabres make a trade for a veteran goalie this week to help their depth and reliability. Think someone such as Columbus' Joonas Korpisalo. If that were to happen, it's likely Luukkonen would be sent to Rochester to clean up his game and keep playing.

The 23-year-old has given up 15 goals in his last three starts at home, and lost all three games. He gave up four goals on nine shots in just less than 13 minutes Tuesday against Toronto and had to be pulled.

Anderson restored order against the Leafs, stopping 17 of 18 shots while playing the final 46 1/2 minutes of the 6-3 defeat. Anderson then completely blew up Friday against Florida, setting an NHL record for saves in a game by a 40-something goalie.

Anderson's outburst against the Panthers suddenly gives him 70 saves on 72 shots the last two games. With 25 games to go, it begs the question of how many starts will be too many for him during the playoff push.

That's especially true when you consider Anderson has the best season numbers among the trio – and it's not particularly close.

The presumption was Anderson's time against the Leafs would preclude him from playing either game in Florida, leaving Comrie to start in Tampa and Luukkonen likely to get the call in Sunrise.

But Anderson was spotted doing a reflex drill with a ball against a wall near the Sabres' dressing room about two hours before faceoff Friday. That was a sign he was playing.

A few minutes later, Granato confirmed it and seemed to make things pretty clear where he stood on Luukkonen's outings of late without ever saying his name.

"We laid it out, made a decision and confirmed a decision we would go this way after the Toronto game," Granato said. "We were very disappointed with how things transpired against Toronto. We've got two guys with good experience and we figured the next two games would go to them."

Granato's hunch was rewarded. Anderson was undaunted in facing 28 high-danger chances and stopping all 17 that were on goal, according to Natural Stat Trick. The site said Anderson's expected goals against in the game were 5.45. He gave up one, so that gives you an idea of how locked in he was.

Anderson battled for space in his crease, smothered rebounds and rarely got caught out of position, even as the Panthers were firing 86 shot attempts at the Buffalo net.

"I think you earn your ice time. That's kind of the message," Anderson said. "You earn it, whether it's practice time, or when you get a chance in the game, you've got to make sure you're ready.

"It's going to take all three of us down the stretch here to finish out the season. By one guy playing well, it's gonna push the other guys to play well, and it's gonna be a healthy competition."

Comrie was strong in overtime Thursday in Tampa, but had several shaky moments during the game, and you wonder how much confidence the coaches have in him. Anderson said he'll return to practice Monday and wait for his next call to help keep the Sabres in the playoff mix.

"We can't put the cart in front of the horse. It's going to take hard work and commitment from each and every one of us," Anderson said. "I think we saw numerous blocked shots there at the end of guys laying down the line and paying the price and that's going to be the difference maker. Going down the stretch, are we able to do the little things that make a difference that add up over time?"