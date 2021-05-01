Craig Smith's 3 goals carry Bruins past Sabres 6-2

BOSTON — Craig Smith scored three goals Saturday to help the Boston Bruins complete their season-series dominance over the Buffalo Sabres with a 6-2 victory.

With its ninth victory in 11 games, Boston slipped into third place in the NHL's East division, a point ahead of the Islanders. New York hosts the Rangers on Saturday night.

"It was cool seeing the hats flying," Smith said of his second career hat trick, but first with Boston. "I don't see it very often for myself."

Nick Ritchie added a goal and an assist, and Sean Kuraly and Patrice Bergeron also had a goal for Boston. Rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves in his eighth start, and David Krejci had three assists — all on Smith's goals.

"We're heading in the right direction," Kuraly said.

The Bruins went 7-1 against the Sabres this season and improved to 21-4-1 in the teams' last 26 meetings.

Arttu Ruotsalainen scored, and Riley Sheahan added a shorthanded goal for Buffalo, which has lost six of seven.

"I think a lot of the goals came from self-inflicted mistakes," Sheahan said. "We weren't on our game. ... I guess we got it handed to us."