Crew chiefs feel the heat to be perfect in NASCAR finale

The four-driver field this year includes two former champions: Joey Logano, who won in 2016 under this current format, and his Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski, won won in 2012 under different rules. Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing is back in the final four for the third time and Chase Elliott is making his championship debut for Hendrick Motorsports.

Only Hamlin and Gabehart, in their second season as driver and crew chief, have previously raced for a championship together.

Paul Wolfe won the 2012 title with Keselowski but now crew chiefs Logano. Keselowski is in his first season with newcomer Jeremy Bullins, and Elliott is teamed with Alan Gustafson, who led Jeff Gordon in Gordon's 2015 final four appearance.

Gustafson believes he can help Elliott manage the stakes of the winner-take-all final race as NASCAR's most popular driver competes in his first championship.

"I don't think you can really be prepared for it until you go through it," said the veteran Hendrick Motorsports crew chief. "Going through this weekend, we can help prepare him for it. It's a unique experience. I think you have to go through it to really understand it and learn how to manage it."