At the start of 2019, a longtime Auburn policeman named Stephan McLoughlin was demoted from his rank as sergeant, a title he had held since 2014. Due to state laws that limit the release of law enforcement employee records, city officials would not discuss the change.
But a nine-month investigation by The Citizen published in September brought to light the news that McLoughlin had been the target of criminal and internal investigations of allegations that he bought and used cocaine. He was also accused of providing information to some drug dealers about the identities of confidential informants who were working with police to fight the illegal drug trade in Cayuga County. Citing lack of supporting evidence, the sheriff's office never charged McLoughlin, who had also been the head of the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force for several years. McLoughlin himself denied the accusations when confronted by detectives from the sheriff's office.
The Citizen used the state Freedom of Information Law and took court action to secure more than 120 pages of records connected with the probe, including sworn witness statements obtained by the sheriff's office investigators, an official criminal investigation case summary, a search warrant application, city payroll reports and court documents.