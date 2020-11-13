Critics speak out on Tokyo Olympic costs, pandemic, fairness

Sonja Ganseforth, a researcher at the German Institute for Japanese Studies in Tokyo, has written about the anti-Olympic movement in Japan. Protesters say the Olympics have diverted billions from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster recovery. In addition, they oppose the overwhelming use of public money and argue the Olympics landed in Japan because of an IOC vote-buying bribery scandal.

"Once the decision to hold the Olympics in Tokyo had been made, many (Japanese) also considered it anti-social or even unpatriotic to protest openly against the Games," Ganseforth said in an email.

"Anti-Olympic protests in Japan are not an entirely new phenomenon," she wrote in a paper entitled "The difference between zero and one."

Ganseforth said there were .protests when Nagoya bid for the 1988 Olympics, which eventually went to Seoul. She wrote that opposition was silenced before Nagano was awarded the 1998 Winter Olympics. Bid records disappeared after the award amid widespread accusations of bribery.

Olympic finances say the Games must go on — particularly on television, which pays most of the bills.

The IOC generated 73% of its income of $5.7 billion over the latest four-year Olympic cycle from selling broadcast rights. American network NBC pays well over $1 billion for every Olympics.