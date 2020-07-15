Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo frustrated by continuing back trouble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Anthony Rizzo was ready to go. The slugging first baseman for the Chicago Cubs showed up to summer camp in great shape, looking forward to the season.

Then a familiar problem surfaced again.

Rizzo is tracking pitches and doing strength and stability exercises while he waits for his ailing back to calm down. An MRI on Tuesday showed rib-head inflammation on his left side that is causing spasms — a condition he has dealt with before in his career.

"Frustrating, just because how physically in shape I felt like I was coming in," Rizzo said Wednesday. "Just can't control the flareups. The MRI getting kind of what we knew, just confirming it. Just kind of getting it to calm down and get back out there as fast as I can."

Rizzo, who turns 31 next month, tested his back when he took live batting practice on Sunday, But it didn't respond very well to the session.

The Cubs open the season on July 24 against Milwaukee, and any prolonged absence for Rizzo would be a big blow for the team. The three-time All-Star finished with at least 25 homers and 101 RBIs for four consecutive years from 2015-18. He hit .293 with 27 homers and 94 RBIs last season.