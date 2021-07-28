Cunningham headlines list of top prospects in NBA draft

"Our talent on the floor speaks for itself," said Suggs, a former star football player who was named Mr. Football in Minnesota. "But off the floor and in locker rooms, we're guys who lead and guys who you want in your locker room."

ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas said depth at the top of this draft was the best since 2003, which produced perennial All-Stars LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in the first five picks.

"Look, having LeBron in a draft was certainly better," said Bilas, a former Duke player. "Zion (Williamson in 2019) made it more interesting that year. But none of the drafts that I can remember since 2003 have combined power at the top and depth of really good talent like this."

It starts with Cunningham, mentioned as candidate to go No. 1 before ever playing for the Cowboys. The 6-foot-8 point guard and first-team Associated Press All-American averaged 20.1 points while working as an effective playmaker.

"Any time I watch basketball or I'm just watching the playoffs, their playmaking ability shows how much they know the game and just their feel for the game," Cunningham said. "If you can make plays for your team and help put your teammates in winning positions, you can always find yourself getting playing time."