Cuomo asks airlines to test passengers coming from UK

ALBANY — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he has asked airlines flying into the state from the United Kingdom to make all passengers take a COVID-19 test before they get on the plane.

The Democrat said at least two airlines, British Airways and Delta, had already agreed to comply. He is awaiting an answer from others, including Virgin Atlantic, but was hopeful they would also agree.

"All Delta customers traveling from the U.K. to New York will be required to take a PCR test (nasal swab test) 72 hours prior to departure adding another layer of safety when they travel," a Delta spokesperson said via email.

Cuomo has been calling on the U.S. government to temporarily halt all flights from the U.K. because of the emergence there of a new strain of the coronavirus.

Numerous nations have already taken that step out of concern that the newly identified strain might be more easily transmitted.

"I think the United States should do what other countries have done, which is halt the travel," Cuomo said, adding that too much was still unknown about whether the mutated virus would pose more of a threat. "I was on the phone with top experts all weekend. We don't know if it's more deadly. We don't know how much more easily it's transmitted."