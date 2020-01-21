Cuomo budget proposal calls for Medicaid savings, pot sales

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a $178 billion state budget proposal Tuesday that hinges on a plan to launch a team tasked with reining in the nation's largest Medicaid program.

The new Medicaid Redesign Team will be asked to find ways to trim $2.5 billion in spending from the program, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said one out of three New Yorkers — 6 million people — are on Medicaid, the government health care program for people with low incomes.

"And this is something to be proud of," he said. "But the Medicaid system has to be fiscally sustainable."

Cuomo, a Democrat, didn't spell out exactly where he expected those savings to come from, but he hinted the healthcare industry — which has feared an increase in taxes on health insurance that insurers warn could hike consumer costs — may have to provide "new resources," eliminate inefficiencies or root out waste, fraud and abuse. His budget director Robert Mujica said the Cuomo administration is leaving the substance of potential solutions up to the Medicaid Redesign Team, which would include representatives from the healthcare industry.