Cuomo clears the way for indoor dining in NYC

Cuomo's Wednesday announcement comes after his recent remarks that New York doesn't have enough inspectors to ensure New York City restaurants are following indoor dining rules.

"We knew that compliance was lacking in New York City. That was a reason for caution," Cuomo said at a Wednesday briefing.

The governor said the city is providing 400 code enforcement inspectors to help monitor as many as 10,000 restaurants.

But Cuomo said the state is counting on New Yorkers themselves to report restaurants that exceed posted capacity limits.

Cuomo said the state could halt indoor dining if infection rates go up. But if it remains steady, New York City could lift more restrictions on indoor dining starting Nov. 1, when Cuomo said the state will look at the infection data and decide whether to allow increased capacity at restaurants.

"We'll just watch it and see what we hear and study the evidence," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he didn't have an exact threshold in mind for halting indoor dining in New York City.

But de Blasio said the city will "immediately reassess" if positivity rates hit 2%. New York City last saw over 2% of COVID-19 tests come back positive in early June.

The city of 8 million residents reported nearly 9,100 new COVID-19 cases out of a million tests conducted in August. That compares with nearly 10,000 positive results in July and 11,700 in June, when the city was running about 850,000 tests a month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0