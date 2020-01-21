Cuomo faces deadline to release state budget proposal

ALBANY — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces a Tuesday deadline to release a budget proposal expected to address a looming $6 billion deficit fueled by soaring Medicaid costs.

Advocacy groups from across the state are hoping for increased spending on schools, mental health programs, anti-poverty efforts, substance abuse prevention, environmental protection and infrastructure projects. Some liberal groups are calling for higher taxes on the wealthy.

But Cuomo has warned of a tough budgetary season and said he won’t support new taxes to help close a budgetary gap. The Democratic governor’s proposal will cover the next state budget, starting April 1.

The governor has wide influence on the state budget, which has increasingly included policy proposals on top of spending. The release of Cuomo’s proposal will launch a process that includes hearings, legislative spending proposals and tweaks from the governor ahead of a March 31 deadline.

His administration so far has announced 1% cuts in payments for the nation’s largest Medicaid program, which serves over a third of New Yorkers. Leaders of nursing homes and hospitals warn further cuts will further harm vulnerable New Yorkers and are calling on the state to work with providers to find possible savings.

