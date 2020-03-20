Cuomo orders mass closures

In a dramatic move that aims to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said the state will order all non-essential businesses to keep workers at home and direct residents to limit their time in public.
Essential businesses, such as banks, grocery stores and hospitals, are exempt from the workforce reduction requirement. But the businesses that remain open must implement rules that allow for social distancing.
Non-essential businesses could continue to operate if it's possible for staff to work from home. Otherwise, the businesses will be closed until further notice.
Earlier in the week, Cuomo mandated that non-essential businesses keep at least 50% of their workforce at home. That requirement increased to 75% on Thursday.
But with the coronavirus continuing to spread in New York — there were nearly 3,000 more confirmed cases from Thursday to Friday — the state now is telling people to stay at home.
"This is the most drastic action we can take," Cuomo said.
There will be penalties — fines or mandatory closure — for businesses that don't comply with the order.
"We need everyone to be safe," Cuomo said. "Otherwise, no one can be safe."
The governor's executive actions, which take effect Sunday, also establish strict rules for New Yorkers, especially seniors ages 70 and over, people with compromised immune systems and those with chronic health conditions — the groups most vulnerable to serious illness if they contract COVID-19.
Officials urged vulnerable groups to remain indoors (they can leave their homes for "solitary exercise"), pre-screen visitors and aides by taking their temperature and not visit households with multiple people. If they are in the presence of others, they are encouraged to wear a mask.
Cuomo named the set of rules "Matilda's Law" after his mother. At Friday's briefing and past press conferences, he's expressed concern about his mother being exposed to the coronavirus.
"This is about protecting them," he said. "What you do highly affects their health and well-being."
For New Yorkers who aren't in one of the vulnerable categories, non-essential social gatherings are prohibited. The only gatherings that will be permitted involve workers providing essential services, according to Cuomo. Social distancing should be practiced in those situations.
While the state isn't prohibiting outdoor recreational activities, New Yorkers are asked to avoid contact with others. The use of public transportation should be limited to necessary travel and users should practice social distancing on buses and trains.
Meanwhile, Cuomo asked for help from companies that can make personal protective equipment for medical professionals addressing the coronavirus pandemic. At his press briefing Friday, Cuomo urged companies to "get creative" and consider manufacturing gloves, gowns, masks and other protective equipment. His appeal comes as many hospitals are reporting that supplies are low and they will soon exhaust their existing inventory.
"If you can make them, we will give you funding to do it," Cuomo said. "And we will get you the funding to get the right equipment, the personnel, et cetera."
To show how serious his offer is, Cuomo provided the phone number for Empire State Development, which oversees economic development initiatives. Interested companies can email COVID19supplies@esd.ny.gov for more information. Any company that is selling protective gear should call Cuomo's office at (646) 522-8477.
There will be a need for more equipment as COVID-19 continues to spread in New York. Cuomo revealed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was up to 7,102 — nearly 3,000 more than he reported Thursday. The state is also processing more tests, with 10,072 people tested in the last day.
Cuomo said New York is conducting more tests per-capita than China or South Korea. So far, the state has processed more than 35,000 tests for the coronavirus.
"We have done a great job at ramping up the number of tests, but when you ramp up the number of tests you're going to get more positive tests," he noted.
The hospitalization rate is 18%, with 1,255 people in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19. Thirty-five people have died after contracting the virus.
With more than 1,000 people hospitalized, Cuomo addressed the need for more ventilators. The state will likely receive more ventilators from a federal stockpile. President Donald Trump on Friday invoked the Defense Production Act to increase the production of medical equipment, including ventilators.
Until the federal government can provide more equipment, Cuomo is asking health facilities to provide ventilators that aren't in use. He compared the importance of ventilators in the "war" on coronavirus to the need for missiles during World War II.
"We need ventilators," Cuomo said. "That is the key piece of equipment."
In other news:
• The state is planning to cancel non-critical elective surgeries to ensure hospital beds are available for COVID-19 patients. Cuomo estimated that will make up to 35% of existing hospital beds available. He's also asking hospitals to double room capacity and repeated that the state is suspending the Department of Health regulations. Hospitals should report how many beds they can get into "every available space."
• There are ongoing conversations about possible sites for temporary hospitals. The state has identified several locations in downstate New York, including the Jacob Javits Center and several CUNY and SUNY campuses. Cuomo said they are working with the Army Corps of Engineers, which could help transform the state facilities into temporary hospitals.
• After announcing Thursday that mortgage payments can be delayed up to 90 days due to financial hardship, Cuomo said that the state will block any evictions of commercial or residential tenants for 90 days.
• The Internal Revenue Service is giving Americans three more months to file their tax returns as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday that the new filing deadline is July 15. Tax Day is usually April 15, but it's being pushed back due to the outbreak.
"All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties," Mnuchin tweeted.
Several members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, advocated for the change.
Katko, R-Camillus, said in a statement that it will help working families and small businesses that could experience economic difficulties caused by the public health crisis.
"I believe we must take all necessary steps to provide relief to our community," Katko said. "While extending this deadline is a step in the right direction, I will continue working with my colleagues in Congress to support central New York individuals, families and businesses during this difficult time."
New York will move its state income tax filing deadline to July 15, according to state Budget Director Robert Mujica.
• Motorists who usually pay cash at New York State Thruway toll booths will be billed by mail instead due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The emergency toll procedure takes effect at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 22. According to the Thruway Authority, non-E-ZPass customers entering the Thruway will continue through a cash lane without a ticket. When they exit the Thruway, they will inform the toll collector where they entered the highway and provide their license plate information.
A bill will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle at the address listed in the state Department of Motor Vehicles' database. After receiving the bill, customers can pay the tolls online at thruway.ny.gov.
The Thruway Authority advises cash customers not to pass through E-ZPass lanes. Driving through the lane without a tag can result in an E-ZPass violation.
• Barbershops and hair salons are among the businesses that will be required to close as New York aims to reduce density and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order mandating that all barbershops, hair and nail salons, tattoo or piercing parlors, hair removal businesses and other personal care services close to the public. The order will take effect 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
Cosmetologists, estheticians and nail technicians are also covered by the order.
This is the latest round of closures agreed to by a multi-state coalition that includes New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Earlier this week, the states agreed to limit bars and restaurants to deliver and take-out services, while closing casinos, gyms and movie theaters.
On Wednesday, the states decided to close amusement parks, bowling alleys and indoor portions of shopping malls. Mall stores with exterior entrances may remain open.
