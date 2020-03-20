Cuomo orders mass closures

"We need everyone to be safe," Cuomo said. "Otherwise, no one can be safe."

The governor's executive actions, which take effect Sunday, also establish strict rules for New Yorkers, especially seniors ages 70 and over, people with compromised immune systems and those with chronic health conditions — the groups most vulnerable to serious illness if they contract COVID-19.

Officials urged vulnerable groups to remain indoors (they can leave their homes for "solitary exercise"), pre-screen visitors and aides by taking their temperature and not visit households with multiple people. If they are in the presence of others, they are encouraged to wear a mask.

Cuomo named the set of rules "Matilda's Law" after his mother. At Friday's briefing and past press conferences, he's expressed concern about his mother being exposed to the coronavirus.

"This is about protecting them," he said. "What you do highly affects their health and well-being."

For New Yorkers who aren't in one of the vulnerable categories, non-essential social gatherings are prohibited. The only gatherings that will be permitted involve workers providing essential services, according to Cuomo. Social distancing should be practiced in those situations.