Cuomo says he supports Columbus statue

ALBANY — As activists in several U.S. cities pull down and damage memorials to Christopher Columbus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo voiced support Thursday for a statue of the explorer in Manhattan.

In recent years, critics who point to evidence of Columbus' brutality toward indigenous peoples have called for New York City to remove his 70-foot-tall statue standing atop a column in Columbus Circle.

Some have suggested that New York rename Columbus Day and call it Indigenous People's Day, arguing that commemorating Columbus glorifies a symbol of genocide and enslavement and glosses over history.

Those calls have been renewed in many cities in the wake of nationwide protests against racism following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Italian American groups, however, have used memorials to Columbus, who was from Genoa, as a way to celebrate their own heritage. The Manhattan statue was put up in 1892 as the Italian American community attempted to overcome prejudice and assimilate into American society.

Cuomo, who is Italian American, defended the statue Thursday while saying he understands ongoing dialogue surrounding it.