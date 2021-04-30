Cuomo says indoor dining in NYC to go to 75% starting May 7

NEW YORK — Restaurants in New York City can increase their indoor dining to 75% of capacity starting May 7, in line with the rest of the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

That will let city eateries fill more of their tables on Mother's Day, May 9.

The announcement is one of a number of moves concerning restaurants and pandemic regulations this week, including one repealing a requirement for food to be sold with alcoholic beverages at bars and restaurants.

Cuomo on Friday also said personal services including hair salons and barber shops could expand to 75% capacity starting May 7 as well. Gyms in New York City can go to 50% capacity starting May 15.

Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio both spoke on Thursday about wanting to see coronavirus-related restrictions lifted in the next couple of months.

Infection rates throughout the state have continued to fall at a steady pace in recent weeks as more people have become vaccinated.

The number of new infections reported daily in New York has dropped 56% since the start of the month, even as more and more social activity has resumed.

Still, the crisis isn't over yet. A majority of New Yorkers have yet to receive even a single dose of the vaccine. The state has recorded 25,000 positive tests in the past seven days, more than it did in the entire month of September.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0