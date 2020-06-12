Cuomo signs police accountability legislation

Lynch said police officers spend their days addressing the "failures" of elected officials. "Now, we won't even be able to do that," he said. "We will be permanently frozen, stripped of all resources and unable to do the job."

Cuomo has 10 days to act on other bills passed by lawmakers this week, including legislation prohibiting police from using racial profiling and another bill ensuring that individuals under arrest or in policy custody receive attention for medical and mental health needs.

Lawmakers also passed a bill to require New York to collect and report the race and other demographic details of individuals who are charged. The legislation says police departments must "promptly report" to the state the death of any people who die in police custody and in an attempt to establish custody, and provide a demographic breakdown.

During this week's legislative debates, many lawmakers relayed their personal experiences with police.

On Friday, Stewart-Cousins, who is the first black woman to lead the state Senate, said her youngest son was once stopped and frisked when he was 18 and said he ended up with a fractured nose. "Thank God I was able to bring him home," she said.