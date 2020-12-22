Cuomo urges vaccine push at nursing homes

ALBANY — New York expects to have received 930,000 coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of next week, a supply that should be used in an inoculation push at nursing homes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

Cuomo told reporters he's asking healthcare providers to work through the holidays in hopes of vaccinating all nursing home residents and staffers. He said about 50,000 people have received doses so far.

"I understand it's been a long year and everybody needs time off," Cuomo said. "But we are in a foot race."

He added: "A vaccine is the best gift you could give a nursing home resident."

Nationally and in New York, deaths are on the rise: COVID-19 has killed about 320,000 Americans and counting. Cuomo said New York recorded another 139 deaths Monday.

More than 2,200 people with COVID-19 have died in hospitals and nursing homes in New York since Thanksgiving. There had been about 1,900 deaths reported from June through October.

Still, New York is among the vast majority of states that have seen falling or flattening COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past week, according to the COVID Tracking Project.